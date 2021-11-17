Broadcast Times

Butterfield making “official announcement” as some speculate he’s retiring

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is speculation that an Eastern Carolina congressman could announce his retirement Thursday.

Congressman G.K. Butterfield will make “an official announcement” about his future plans, according to a senior staff member.

The 74-year-old former Superior Court judge from Wilson was first elected from North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in 2004.

The Democrat is currently a Senior Chief Deputy Whip for the House and previously served as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus for the 114th Congress.

Butterfield’s deputy chief of staff, AJ Malicdem, told our Washington, DC Bureau that he could not “confirm or deny what his decision will be.”

New redistricting maps approved by the Republican-controlled General Assembly turn the once Democratic-heavy 1st District into one that could favor a Republican candidate.

Democrats have vowed to challenge the new maps in court.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

DoorDash’s technological know-how offers help to food banks
Volunteer Linda Nordin places a meat package into a box with other food at the Northern...
Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., presides over House passage of President Joe...
Facing surge, Austria will mandate COVID-19 shots, lockdown
People wearing face mask to protect against the coronavirus as they visits a Christmas market...
Thousands of Afghans seek temporary US entry, few approved
A Massachusetts resident identifying herself only as "Safi," who asked that her last name not...
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Julius...

GRETAWIRE

Housing market

GRETAWIRE

Local realtors encourage residents to take advantage of East Texas’ market

Wichita mother Marcia Brown discusses the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs after her two adult...

GRETAWIRE

From personal tragedy, mom seeks to warn as fentanyl-laced drugs lead to increase in overdose deaths

Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus

GRETAWIRE

Sen. Jon Ossoff working to ensure timely mail delivery in Columbus

Women reaching for veggies

GRETAWIRE

Increased monthly WIC funds through end of year in McDonough, Schuyler Counties

GRETAWIRE

Game and Fish Commission allocates $500,000 for Kaycee to Buffalo wildlife crossing project

Davenport City Council chambers

GRETAWIRE

Mississippi River Flood Resiliency Plan presented to Davenport City Council

Federal money could help Quincy replace lead pipe service lines
An old lead pipe
New voluntary buyout program for flood-prone properties starting in Denham Springs
Denham Springs, La.
Mobile sports gambling company, casino push for legalized sports betting in Kansas