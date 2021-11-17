Autauga County Commission tables vote on property tax increase

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Commission unanimously passed a motion Tuesday night to table a vote on a proposed property tax increase to benefit the school system.

The commission did not give a time on when they plan to reconsider the proposal but did say they plan to meet with members of the Autauga County Board of Education before they take it to a vote.

The decision came after a public hearing that allowed residents to weigh in on the proposal.

Residents are weighing in at the public hearing ahead of a vote from the Autauga County Comission on an increase in property taxes to benefit the school system. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/dzPu6aAihH — Ashley Bowerman (@AshleyWSFA) November 16, 2021

Some Autauga County residents were strongly opposed to the tax. Many of them were farmers and landowners who said the increase would hurt them most.

“There’s a lot of people’s livelihoods depend on the ground that they live on and farm, and if you raise taxes on that, that’s going to effect their livelihood,” said one resident to the commission.

Meanwhile, others in attendance said the additional funding for the school system is long overdue.

“There’s a lot that needs to be done and I think this is a very worthwhile investment as a community,” one resident said.

“Our current school facilities themselves in large part are undersized. They’re outdated,” said another resident.

Autauga County Schools is asking for a 15 mill property tax increase to help with capital improvement projects.

The school system currently collects 10 mills. Three of those mills are from the state. Those 3 mills would be eliminated if the 15 are approved. This would bring the total millage to 22.

If passed, the 30 year tax would bring in over $17 million a year, opposed to the $7.9 million the school system receives now.

Superintendent Timothy Tidmore explained that the additional funds would be used for construction projects to fix aging infrastructure and educational programs. The capital program would cost about $175 million.

A PowerPoint outlining the school board’s plans for use of the additional funds can be found on the Autauga County Schools website.

“This is all things that would benefit kids directly,” Tidmore said at the meeting. “No funds resulting from the increased levy will be used for any salaries whatsoever.”

The increase would add an additional $150 to $170 per year in property taxes for a home with an assessed valued of $100,000. The increase would be more for homes valued higher.

For a home with an assessed value of $100,000, Tidmore said the increase would be about $10 more per month.

If passed by the County Commission, the resolution heads to the state legislature for approval where it could then be voted on by residents.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.