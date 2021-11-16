Officials discuss infrastructure impacts for Illinois Quad Cities

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, alongside Illinois transportation officials, held a conference call Monday night to discuss what the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act means for the Illinois Quad City Area.

The call touched on everything that this plan could bring to the area, from cleaner water to better roads and highways. However, General Manager of MetroLink, Jeff Nelson, was excited for the effect it could have on pubic transportation in the Quad Cities.

“It’s going to allow us to take a better look at our system and how we can better inject cash into a system that probably underserves those who need it the most,” Nelson said.

According to Nelson, MetroLink hopes to receive funding which will help it continue to convert its mostly diesel fleet, in to an electric one.

It’s not just more electric buses, but officials hope the plan will allow better electric vehicle infrastructure. Since I-74 and I-80 run through the area, both Bustos and Nelson mentioned cities will be able to invest in charging ports in their public parking lots.

Bustos said building the electric vehicle grid will give Illinois its share of the 1.5 million annual jobs this bill hopes to create.

“These are jobs that cannot be outsourced. I think that’s one of the most important things,” Bustos said. “These are not jobs that will be shipped over to Mexico, shipped over to China. These are jobs that will be in Illinois, will be in America.”

She also said the plan will address the nearly 25% of Illinois families who don’t have reliable access to internet.

“This will change kids who will have to go outside their high school to be able to glom on to the internet just to do their homework,” Bustos said.

TV6 reached out to Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks for what the plan means for the Iowa Quad Cities, but her office has not yet reached back.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.