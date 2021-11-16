Broadcast Times

Mankato Area Public Schools to purchase former MRCI building

MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program
MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Area Public School Board voted to purchase MRCI’s old building at 15 Map Drive.

The building used to be MRCI’s headquarters.

It will now be renovated and turned into an early learning and preschool center for the district.

The space would also address growing space needs for the district’s nutrition services, special education, and maintenance departments.

