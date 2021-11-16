Gilmer to use grant money, bond funds for park projects

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Gilmer officials are planning to using money from a federal grant as well as funds raised through a bond to fund several substantial projects.

The projects include a ballpark complex, a possible skate park, and other things to advance outdoor sports opportunities such as disk golf.

With funds of over $6.5 million from a 2019 bond and two recent grant applications, city officials tell us there should be 7.8 million dollars to start their master parks plan on the “Gilmer Parks and Outdoor Sports” project by June of 2023.

City Manager Greg Hutson said that the city wants to be as transparent as possible with the proposed park’s plans.

“I’ve got somebody working on a Facebook page so that everybody can go to the link that whether on our website or the Chamber’s website or Live Gilmer. They can see what is going on and get up to date information as it relates to the parks to the horse’s mouth if you will. There is a lot of rumor going on at their that is not true. So, we want to get out there out front and control the narrative. That is the intent to give everybody access to the parks project.”

The City of Gilmer plans to build these new outdoor sports complexes at the Yamboree Fairgrounds

