Broadcast Times

City of Watertown inks water deal with town of Pamelia

Town of Pamelia water tower
Town of Pamelia water tower(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown lawmakers have struck a deal with a neighboring town that’s looking to buy water from the city.

The city council approved the agreement with the town of Pamelia during a meeting Monday night.

The town will pay for 3,000 cubic feet of water per day regardless of how much it uses. Watertown officials say that would net the city more than $50,000 a year.

The deal came about because the town of Pamelia is consolidating its water districts into one central district and asked to draw from the city’s system.

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says negotiations started in June and both sides gain from the agreement.

“It was a tough negotiation, but my position was, there had to be a benefit to live in the city,” Smith said. “I think I made that pretty clear at all the meetings that some outside users shouldn’t be buying water for less than an inside user.”

The deal also calls for the town’s minimum payments to adjust annually to account for new users.

Council members also drove a downtown project one step forward by agreeing with an engineering firm on a new traffic light at the intersection of Arsenal and Arcade streets.

Watertown will pay Barton and Loguidice more than $43,000 for the work, which includes upgrading crosswalks and improving signage and pavement markings.

It’s expected to start next spring at the earliest.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Officials discuss infrastructure impacts for Illinois Quad Cities
Centennial Bridge
Gilmer to use grant money, bond funds for park projects
Gilmer to use grant money, bond funds for park projects
Mankato Area Public Schools to purchase former MRCI building
MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
What we know about the 2,083 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update

GRETAWIRE

Centennial Bridge

GRETAWIRE

Officials discuss infrastructure impacts for Illinois Quad Cities

Gilmer to use grant money, bond funds for park projects

GRETAWIRE

Gilmer to use grant money, bond funds for park projects

MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program

GRETAWIRE

Mankato Area Public Schools to purchase former MRCI building

The mobile crisis outreach van is filled with things like toiletries, medicine and other...

GRETAWIRE

A mobile crisis outreach van could be a game changer to get homeless youth off the street

Michigan congressman Fred Upton was one of 13 Republicans to vote for the infrastructure bill...

GRETAWIRE

How Benton Harbor will benefit from new Infrastructure Bill

Kirkwood Community College still in need of truck driving instructors
Kirkwood Community College in need of truck driving instructors
Laurel church serves early Thanksgiving meals
Earl Reed, assistant Laurel police chief and a trustee of Sweet Hope Baptist Church, hands out...
UMD students, community members protest against Nemadji Trail Energy Center
The students are calling for Minnesota Power to drop its plans for the Nemadji Trail Energy...