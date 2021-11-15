Broadcast Times

Kirkwood Community College still in need of truck driving instructors

By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids is still in need of truck driving instructors. KCRG-TV9 first reported on the college struggling to find instructors back in April.

The college hired some since then, but a spokesperson says they still need about 8 more .It’s a part time position paying between $18-20 an hour. A person has to have 2 years of driving experience, and a valid CDL license.

