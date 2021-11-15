Broadcast Times

How Benton Harbor will benefit from new Infrastructure Bill

Michigan congressman Fred Upton was one of 13 Republicans to vote for the infrastructure bill...
Michigan congressman Fred Upton was one of 13 Republicans to vote for the infrastructure bill to address lead contamination.
By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, MI. (WNDU) - The Infrastructure Bill has been passed by congress, and is expected to reach President Biden’s desk tomorrow to be signed into action on Monday.

The state of Michigan is pledging to replace all of Benton Harbor’s lead service lines by April 2023.

This is thanks to the 1.3 billion dollars Michigan is expected to receive from this Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

In a release from Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office.

It says the state will collaborate with federal partners, officials, and community leaders to communicate up-to-date information, and leverage every available resource to speed up lead service line replacement.

“Uh you know, many of these lines. And it’s the same in lots of different communities, you know, 60, 80 years ago, you know, we’ve had some changes in our health and we know that lead isn’t good for you, and you know, this is gonna help replace those lines and it’s a good start to where we wanna finish,” says Fred Upton, the U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 6th congressional district.

In the mean time, over the next few days residents can pick up bottled water at-

Monday and Tuesday: Southwest Community Action Agency or Abundant Life Church of God until 2 p.m.

Tuesday: Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday: Southwest Community Action Agency from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city is also offering free blood lead testing to residents of all ages-

Monday and Tuesday: Discovery Enrichment Center between noon and 6 p.m..

For child-specific testing contact the Intercare Family Health Network.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina reports 365 new coronavirus cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
North Carolina reports 1,361 new coronavirus cases; percent positive at 6.2%
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
A mobile crisis outreach van could be a game changer to get homeless youth off the street
The mobile crisis outreach van is filled with things like toiletries, medicine and other...
Kirkwood Community College still in need of truck driving instructors
Kirkwood Community College in need of truck driving instructors
Laurel church serves early Thanksgiving meals
Earl Reed, assistant Laurel police chief and a trustee of Sweet Hope Baptist Church, hands out...

GRETAWIRE

The mobile crisis outreach van is filled with things like toiletries, medicine and other...

GRETAWIRE

A mobile crisis outreach van could be a game changer to get homeless youth off the street

Kirkwood Community College in need of truck driving instructors

GRETAWIRE

Kirkwood Community College still in need of truck driving instructors

Earl Reed, assistant Laurel police chief and a trustee of Sweet Hope Baptist Church, hands out...

GRETAWIRE

Laurel church serves early Thanksgiving meals

The students are calling for Minnesota Power to drop its plans for the Nemadji Trail Energy...

GRETAWIRE

UMD students, community members protest against Nemadji Trail Energy Center

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officers try to catch poachers in Bullitt County, KY...

GRETAWIRE

KY Conservation officers deter poaching with sting operation

Shortage of healthcare workers reaching ‘critical’ point at Mississippi hospitals
While the pandemic may be winding down in Mississippi, many of its effects are still lingering....
Jackson mayor, staff answer questions about garbage contract process in town hall
Jackson mayor, staff answer questions about garbage contract process in town hall
Memphis’ highly anticipated BLP Productions Film Studios draws attention of African prince
Memphis’ highly anticipated Black Lens Production studio draws attention of African Prince