Gov. Beshear, Rep. Rogers announce more than $9 million in grants for Eastern Kentucky

(WLUC)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers announced that more than $9 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program funds are being allocated to economic development projects in ten Eastern Kentucky counties.

“When completed, these projects will help support local communities and spur economic growth in Martin, Letcher, Floyd, Leslie, Knox, Knott, Owsley, Boyd, Pike and Perry counties,” said Gov. Beshear. “This program has a proven record of creating jobs in Eastern Kentucky, and these grants are another solid building block to help us build a better Kentucky for all of our families.”

“This grant program is creating jobs, advancing vital community projects and restoring hope in Eastern Kentucky. I am proud of what we have accomplished through these grants thus far and the ongoing work to meet the needs of our people,” said Congressman Rogers. “This program is a great example of how federal, state and local governments can work together to invest in projects that greatly benefit our communities across Southern and Eastern Kentucky.”

Projects include:

• $2.5 million to Cold Storage LLC for construction of an agriculture cold storage facility in Martin County. This will be used to create a refrigeration facility to hold apples for up to a year after picking.

• $1 million to Cowan Community Action Group, Inc. to equip the Farmers Market Pavilion with cold storage, commercial equipment, restrooms, an office and stage, and to expand the Cowan food service kitchen and equip a food truck.

• $1 million to the Leslie County Fiscal Court to expand the Leslie County Recreational Facility by constructing a camping complex with picnic tables, stationary grills, and fire pit rings, plus nearly 70 RV pads and a 40,000 square foot entertainment pavilion.

• $600,000 to the City of Booneville to build cabins at the Sag Hollow Golf Club.

• $750,000 to KCEOC Community Action Partnership Inc. to purchase a 20,000 square-foot building in Knox County for a diesel mechanic shop and CDL test site to be leased to the Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College.

• $1 million to the city of Ashland to engineer and design a downtown parking garage and convention center.

• $700,000 to the Pike County Fiscal Court to install 3,000 feet of electric lines at the Wolfpit Industrial and Technology Park.

• $600,000 to the Knott County Water District to buy two backup generators for the system.

• $280,000 to Hazard Community and Technical College for equipment purchases designed to expand it’s lineman training program.

“These grants are highly sought after and are providing the kind of job growth and economic stimulus that we hoped this funding program would produce,” said Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman. “We are excited to have helped launch these projects.”

