UMD students, community members protest against Nemadji Trail Energy Center

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A group of University of Minnesota Duluth students protested against a proposed Northland power plant.

The students are calling for Minnesota Power to drop its plans for the Nemadji Trail Energy Center.

The state’s public utility committee is reviewing the utility company’s long-term energy plan.

Students like Katie Houer said the plan would use fracked gas, and they want the power utility to commit to transitioning to clean energy.

“A lot of us are really concerned about the impacts of climate change, and we don’t think that it’s beneficial to us to keep investing in fossil fuels when we know that they have a very detrimental impact to our ecosystems and our human health,” said Hour.

The students are part of an on-campus group called MPIRG, and the protest was part of a whole week of events.

The group says they are committed to social and environmental justice.

At the protest Saturday, the students were joined by community members who are helping support their cause.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.