Broadcast Times

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal court declined Friday to lift its stay on the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more workers.

The New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay last Saturday of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.

Lawyers for the Justice and Labor departments filed a response Monday in which they said stopping the mandate from taking effect will only prolong the COVID-19 pandemic and would “cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”

But the appeals court rejected that argument Friday. Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt wrote that the stay “is firmly in the public interest.”

“From economic uncertainty to workplace strife, the mere specter of the Mandate has contributed to untold economic upheaval in recent months,” Engelhardt wrote.

At least 27 states have filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after OSHA released its rules on Nov. 4. The federal government said in its court filings Monday that the cases should be consolidated and that one of the circuit courts where a legal challenge has been filed should be chosen at random on Nov. 16 to hear it.

Administration lawyers said there is no reason to keep the vaccine mandate on hold while the court where the cases ultimately land remains undetermined.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alzheimer’s drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by $21.60
FILE - The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Medicare's...
Ex-Trump aide Bannon indicted on contempt charges for defying Jan. 6 subpoena
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden picks former FDA chief Califf to again lead agency
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Dr. Robert Califf, President Barack Obama's nominee to...
Johnson & Johnson to split into two public companies
In this photo illustration shown are Johnson & Johnson products, in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct....

GRETAWIRE

While the pandemic may be winding down in Mississippi, many of its effects are still lingering....

GRETAWIRE

Shortage of healthcare workers reaching ‘critical’ point at Mississippi hospitals

Jackson mayor, staff answer questions about garbage contract process in town hall

GRETAWIRE

Jackson mayor, staff answer questions about garbage contract process in town hall

Memphis’ highly anticipated Black Lens Production studio draws attention of African Prince

GRETAWIRE

Memphis’ highly anticipated Black Lens Productions Film Studios draws attention of African prince

Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

GRETAWIRE

Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

Courtesy: City of Miller, Mo.

GRETAWIRE

Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources awards nearly $2.6 million to the city of Miller for wastewater improvements

The area along Kahului Beach Road is now cleared out and cleaned up thanks to a nonprofit...

GRETAWIRE

From serving time to serving the community, nonprofit helps former inmates better their lives

Jackson seeking to recoup $100K it ‘inadvertently paid’ vendor
Jackson, Mississippi's seal
MSD looks to fix stinking storm drains with new program
A catch basin on Algonquin Parkway Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Jefferson County lawmakers pass 2022 budget while nixing their own pay raises
The Jefferson County Legislature passed the 2022 budget Tuesday night, but only after two...