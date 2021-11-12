Memphis’ highly anticipated Black Lens Productions Film Studios draws attention of African prince

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - His Royal Highness Prince Kwame Kludjeson of Ghana paid a visit to the Bluff City Wednesday and Thursday to meet the founder of Memphis’ highly anticipated TV and film studio, Black Lens Productions (BLP) Film Studios.

Action News 5 had the only camera inside the National Civil Rights Museum as the prince toured 450 Mulberry Street.

“I love the city already,” smiled Global Africa Sister Cities International President Prince Kludjeson. “I sent a message to my brother this morning.”

BLP wants to unite the countries through the art of film and TV production when the 100-acre, all-inclusive production studio breaks ground in early 2022. BLP founder Jason Farmer calls this a seminal moment for Memphis and America.

“This relationship with Ghana underscores the vision of the BLP team and also the vision of Prince Kwame,” said Farmer.

Kludjeson says Farmer’s vision is in line with both Ghana and Africa as a whole.

“If you look at Netflix today, you see a lot of African stories the way it should be. There are no artificial stories,” Kludjeson said.

Memphis native, Honorary Ghana Consul Sherman Banks, is the past president of Global Africa Sister Cities International. He fostered the partnership and joined Kludjeson on the trip.

“We are here to make that first step to determine how we will proceed,” he said. “Memphis is also honoring Ghana at Memphis in May next year, so that’s the first step.”

In 2019, Ghana invited descendants of America’s enslaved people to come home, marking the 400th anniversary of slave ships arriving in America from their ports. The two-day trip to Memphis brings the two countries full circle. The prince had the opportunity to tour the National Civil Rights Museum to see what happened to the ships that left the shores of Ghana through the Middle Passage, ending up in America, some in Memphis.

Dr. Russell Wigginton president of the National Civil Rights Museum, says the partnership helps people understand that we all have a history and generational tie, with the connection between Memphis and Ghana beginning with slavery in a culture of resistance.

“To try to restrict millions of people, yet their culture, their influence still seeks and finds its way through, to really influence what this country is today. It speaks to the power of the people who made tremendous sacrifices for us,” he explained.

With slavery leaving most African Americans uncertain of their genealogy, Farmer says this partnership, cultivated in America’s cradle of freedom, softens the blow of lost ancestry.

“This is another one of those pieces of the puzzle, helping to bring together the larger picture into clearer focus,” he said.

Farmer and the prince had a business meeting after the tour. Farmer will visit Ghana and then, they will work to ink a deal between the two countries.

The visit wasn’t all business. Kludjeson took in a taste of Memphis barbecue at Mahogany Restaurant and the soccer fan soon became a Grizzlies fan, after watching the NBA game at FedExForum live Wednesday night.

“It was a very moving moment for me. I can only wish that all of you will visit Ghana and Africa one day. Thank you,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.