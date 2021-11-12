Jackson mayor, staff answer questions about garbage contract process in town hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials revealed more about the process the city will be using to select a longer-term contractor for garbage collection during a Thursday town hall meeting to answer questions from concerned residents.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the event was intended to cut through misconceptions about garbage collection in the city and how they’re being completely open about the process.

“I wished that we had a room full of individuals,” Lumumba said, looking at the fifty or so who attended the meeting. “This will not be the only discussion that we intend on having.”

Lumumba and his staff, including City Attorney Catoria Martin, shared insight into the process for choosing a new garbage collection contractor.

“We were in a meeting with the mayor. And he goes ‘Is there a way to judge this without knowing who the people are?’ And I was thinking ‘Blind scoring.’ So that’s what we’re doing. We’re doing blind scoring on the technical proposal,” Martin said.

Jackson Solid Waste Supervisor Lakesha Weathers helped break down what residential garbage collection fees cover, saying it goes toward tire collection, illegal dumping and roll-off dumpster events, plus any neighborhood cleanup events, too.

“We’re covering all of that for $4.80 per week. $4.80 per week, okay, that covers my staff, and that covers my equipment costs, all the way. We have not purchased equipment in my department since 2012,” Weathers said.

Weathers told residents staffing has also decreased significantly, from 42 people to now 17 in solid waste. Two of those handle litter for the entire city.

Martin said Jackson hasn’t raised its garbage collection rates since 2008.

“I’d be surprised if there’s anybody here that is that concerned about the increase in the price. I think they were more concerned about a decrease in service,” one resident said.

“Part of the consideration is the desires of community. But it’s also the realistic expectations of our ability to collect, right? And all of this has to be weighed by those dynamics,” Lumumba said.

Another Jacksonian made the comment that they thought Waste Management, the city’s current garbage collection vendor, had been doing an excellent job.

Months ago, Lumumba claimed some council members had ties to Waste Management, citing the connections as part of the reason the council lobbied for a temporary deal with the contractor, which they currently have.

“I’m agnostic towards [a] company. I am very, very interested in the best service possible. Right? But we do hear a different story in some other parts of the city,” Lumumba said. “And so we believe in wanting your service to be pristine. But we also believe that it should be pristine in every other part of the city as well.”

