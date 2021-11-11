Broadcast Times

Will infrastructure vote cost 13 Republicans traction on Capitol Hill?

How an issue that bridges both parties divides Republicans on Capitol Hill.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After infrastructure reform spent years stalled in Washington gridlock, the country is set to invest more than ever before – in roads, bridges, rail, broadband, and electric vehicles.

The president is expected to sign an infrastructure bill into law in a matter of days, giving the green light to $1.2 trillion package with half a billion dollars in new spending over the next decade.

Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) and a dozen of his GOP peers in the House crossed the aisle, helping Democrats get the bill to the president’s desk.

“This bill was, for me, 10 years in the making, America’s infrastructure needed to be invested in,” he said, “And to have this opportunity, I didn’t want to lose it.”

The handful of House Republicans who helped drive the package across the finish line may lose traction within their party. Of the 13, more than half are from the Northeast, a few voted to impeach President Trump, and a couple aren’t running for re-election.

Unlike in the Senate, where 19 Republicans including Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) voted for the measure, House GOP leadership begged its members to let the infrastructure bill collapse when Democrats couldn’t produce enough votes on their own.

Rep. David McKinley (R-W. Va.) said his state couldn’t afford to let that happen and is not concerned by potential blowback from his peers.

“Bottom line: I voted for West Virginia,” he said of his ‘yes’ vote, “I voted for the fact that we are 50th in infrastructure.”

McKinley noted that state level Republicans, from the governor to county commissioners, told him the investment is desperately needed.

Back on Capitol Hill, the 13 Republicans said many in their party dramatically overstate how much of the bill IS not directly related to infrastructure, and that most of the climate provisions are practical.

Georgetown University Political Science Professor Mark Rom predicts this GOP split will only fleeting.

“I can imagine they can’t wait for a good red meat, Republican measure to come up,” he said, “So they can vote with their party, against the majority in the Congress, against Speaker Pelosi.”

That opportunity may be just around the corner, with a vote on the rest of the Biden agenda – calling for $1.7 trillion in new spending over a decade to tackle climate change and strengthen the country’s social safety net- potentially coming next week.

With the infrastructure debate in the rearview, the 13 Republicans bet moderate Democrats will back out of their deal to deliver on progressive demands, while the left count trust a handshake to hold the whole party together.

Historically, midterms are a rough ride for the party in power. It’s unclear whether the promise of infrastructure projects will be enough for Democrats to build a path to maintain control of Washington beyond the 2022 elections.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day
President Joe Biden pauses during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day and mark...
Death threats, tweets jolt GOP infrastructure supporters
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
With US aid money, schools put bigger focus on mental health
A student pets Wilson, a therapy dog, in a hallway at French Middle School, Wednesday, Nov. 3,...
Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., talks to the media during a news conference to talk about the...

GRETAWIRE

Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

GRETAWIRE

Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

Courtesy: City of Miller, Mo.

GRETAWIRE

Missouri Dept. of Natural Resources awards nearly $2.6 million to the city of Miller for wastewater improvements

The area along Kahului Beach Road is now cleared out and cleaned up thanks to a nonprofit...

GRETAWIRE

From serving time to serving the community, nonprofit helps former inmates better their lives

Jackson, Mississippi's seal

GRETAWIRE

Jackson seeking to recoup $100K it ‘inadvertently paid’ vendor

A catch basin on Algonquin Parkway Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

GRETAWIRE

MSD looks to fix stinking storm drains with new program

The Jefferson County Legislature passed the 2022 budget Tuesday night, but only after two...

GRETAWIRE

Jefferson County lawmakers pass 2022 budget while nixing their own pay raises

Anchorage airport reports promising passenger numbers over summer
The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska.
Alternative forms of transportation have chance to grow after United announces pull out
Ground Shuttle in College Station takes roughly 40,000 passengers to Houston's two main...
Lawyers weigh in on lawsuits filed against City of Hernando, police chief
Lawyers weigh in on lawsuits filed against City of Hernando, police chief