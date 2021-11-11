Broadcast Times

MSD looks to fix stinking storm drains with new program

A catch basin on Algonquin Parkway Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
A catch basin on Algonquin Parkway Wednesday, November 10, 2021.(WAVE)
By James Dobson
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Sewer District launched their new “clAIRity” program this week, developing a plan to better manage odors from wastewater seeping from drains.

The odor comes from hydrogen sulfate rising out of storm basins that lack a U-shaped trap.

Hydrogen sulfate can be fatal in high concentrations, but bubbling from a drain, it will only be uncomfortable to the nose.

MSD’s new odor dashboard answers common questions, shows meeting times, and allows residents to report bad smells faster. Odor complaints can to their customer phone line at (502) 540-6000.

Many of the odor reduction improvements have focused on the Morris Foreman Water Quality Treatment Center, installing new machines that scrub some of the odor away.

Olivia Raymond lives about a mile away from the treatment plant. She moved to the area six years ago and was surprised at how far the smell traveled.

“It smells bad, like on a really bad day, it smells really awful,” Raymond said. “The open drains the city owns, there’s nothing trapping anything that goes through there.”

In a virtual meeting Tuesday, MSD said the smell in the Park DuValle neighborhood is the first to be addressed.

MSD spokesperson Sheryl Lauder said she expects about 200 un-trapped catch basins to be rebuilt starting in January. They have no idea how many more will need replacing across the county.

“They’re just all over the place,” Lauder said. “Sometimes, you just don’t know where they are. Parts of our system, the older sewer lines were built in the mid-1800s... people were driving horse and buggies.”

There’s no doubt the project will be expensive. It’s a $480,000 federal earmark, announced by Congressman John Yarmuth earlier this year.

MSD cleans more than 19,000 catch basins each year, and since many are so old, there are few accurate maps of the basins.

“It’s a big number, whatever the final cost is,” Lauder said. ”But we’re committed to taking care of this, but we have to do this in a measured way.”

There is no published funding plan for clAIRity, but Raymond is happy that MSD is working on it.

“I’m very appreciative that the city is taking the initiative to get that under control because one person can’t do anything,” Raymond said.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Lawyers weigh in on lawsuits filed against City of Hernando, police chief