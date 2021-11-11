Life After Service: Assistance for veterans in the Twin Tiers

(WBNG) - On Veterans Day we take time to honor those who have served and are serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Veterans Administration (VA) estimates there are approximately 51,000 veterans living within the eight counties of the Southern Tier of New York and parts of the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.

Local veterans and those who work with them want others to know that they are not alone.

One of those veterans is Rebecca Roden who said serving in the military was a family affair.

“My father did it and it was what I felt I needed to do,” said Roden.

She joined right out of high school and as a Navy Corpsman spent her service at Bethesda Naval Hospital.

“I really learned a lot about myself and about the medical field and how much I enjoyed it,” said Roden, “but unfortunately I carry a lot of what happened in the military with me.”

She was diagnosed with recurring major depressive disorder.

“My psychiatrist in the military told me you’ll be home six months and you’ll be just fine, said Roden, “The older I got I noticed the worse my symptoms got. I stopped wanting to go out of the house, I started seeing what I thought were people, turned out it was just my imagination. We would go places and I would begin to have panic attacks.”

Roden’s experience of struggle is unfortunately not unique.

In 2000, Jeff Kreider joined the armed forces as a member of The Reserves. However, he said everything changed after 9/11.

“We did convoy escorts up and down the main route in Iraq,” said Kreider, “We were only supposed to be there six months but got extended twice.”

During both of those extensions men he knew were killed.

“We lost one of our guys to a vehicle accident and my team leader to a motor attack the day before we left to come home, said Kreider, " That’s where my PTSD comes from.”

He said for a few years things were fine. He would go in and out of counseling until 2016 when things took a turn.

“I had anger management issues I had to deal with that I was bottling up and not doing anything about,” said Kreider, " That was until I finally fit rock bottom and tried to kill myself because of an issue with my son that I scared him so much he didn’t want to see me anymore. He was about 7-years-old at the time.”

If you are in crisis call the VA Crisis Lie at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1

“We spend weeks teaching them how to go to war and kill people, but we don’t teach them how to decompress and come back to real life. We don’t give them a boot camp for getting out,” said Michael Middaugh, the Director of Veterans Services for Tioga County.

He wants veterans to know there is help with Veterans Service agencies just like his in every county across the area.

“It’s not a hand out it’s a hand up,” said Middaugh, “It’s veterans taking care of veterans and that’s what this job is all about. We all served, we all raised our right hand and took the same oath and we earn benefits.”

“The system is extremely bureaucratic it’s a lot of paperwork, it’s hard to understand the rules and regulations you have US code title 38 which is veterans administration law, and then under that, you have the VA rules and regulations,” Middaugh said.

He and his team assist veterans in navigating the system by helping them better understand their benefits and file for claims.

“We can help streamline the process for them as their accredited service representative, said Middaugh, “We have direct access to advocate within the system for them and be that voice that they might not otherwise have to try and figure out their way through it.”

The Binghamton VA Outpatient Clinic currently serves around 4,200 veterans with mainly primary care and mental health services. They also have physical therapy, part-time podiatry, audiology, and just added radiology.

Medical Director Dr. David Hunsinger said in recent years he has seen an increase in cases of traumatic brain injury, repeated concussion, and chronic pain.

He said the biggest hurdle is getting the veteran to the services they need.

”It’s a pretty rural area, very few places actually have public transportation,” said Dr. Hunsinger, “If someone has a vision impairment or some other handicapping condition they may not be able to drive themselves. Where I see things moving forward is increased ease of access to services here.”

But it’s not just county and national entities working to serve our local veterans once they return home and for years after.

“By your service, you have earned the services that are available to you here,” said the President of the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group Benjamin Margolius.

He served in the military for nearly 30 years.

“I still miss it, said Margolius, “But working with the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group is certainly my way of giving back.”

“We’re able to help veterans with a wide range of things, said Margolius, “Whether it be rent or security deposits or mortgages or some medical issues or we recently helped quite a few veterans who were flooded out in Steuben County.”

Their outreach stretches across over ten counties in the Twin Tiers.

“A lot of veterans get very frustrated when they’re trying to get services because someone gives them a phone number and they call that number and they say ‘Oh I can’t help you here’s another number’ the telephone tree gets very long and nobody’s helping them,” said Margolius, “With us, one call and we can help. We have very few restrictions.”

“It’s good to have this community that we can rely upon to help us help the veterans, said Margolius, “That’s a powerful thing.”

Community is what Francess McMahon has created through her non-profit Stand With Me.

“I can see the difference between the veteran I meet on day one and the veterans that graduates one to two years later,” said McMahon

Through her program veterans with some form of mental health issue train their own service dog.

“Some disabilities are not visible,” said McMahon, “The veterans that have the mental health disability are as in need as those who have physical disabilities.”

Rebecca Roden and Jeff Kreider are both graduates with their dogs Ruger and Abby.

“The bonding experience with her was incredible, said Kreider, “I mean she is so in tune to me and she’s with me 24/7.”

“This guy can handle anything,” said Roden, " And it makes it so I can handle anything.”

While some progress was made with the PAWS act, McMahon said there is still some red tape in terms of the VA covering this benefit. She said she will keep forging on to benefit our veterans here in the Southern Tier.

“It can have an unbelievable life-changing impact on a veteran’s life,” said McMahon, “ In levels of confidence and eye contact and willingness to engage with someone they don’t know in a public setting, willingness to go out.”

For Rebecca Roden and Jeff Kreider, life continues on, but with some dark days that might never go away.

“There are still days like that, said Roden, “And I think we’ll all struggle with that.”

“It’s ok to be emotional,” said Kreider.

But now they said there are many more good days, filled with hope.

“My life is a totally different chapter,” said Roden, “My goal is to try and help other veterans realize that they are not broken, that we just have crosses to bear and our hope is we can help other people see that it’s ok to ask for help.”

“Abby has my six,” said Kreider, “You know in the military you got a buddy, and that buddy always has your back ... Abby’s my buddy.”

“You don’t have to suffer in silence, you’re not in this alone,” said Middaugh, “We’ll do everything we can to meet whatever the need is just call.”

