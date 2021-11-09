Broadcast Times

‘Stop the Madness’ town hall provides resources to prevent youth from committing violent crimes

“Stop the Madness” summit
"Stop the Madness" summit
By Brendan Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a “Stop the Madness” summit Monday in response to the growing number of young people across the city who are committing or falling victim to violent crime this year.

The goal of the town hall was to connect parents and grandparents with the right people, especially if they feel their young one needs more mentoring.

Everyone who walked into the Cornerstone Baptist Church was handed two forms: one indicating that they need help and another that they want to help.

“The Chief of Police says we’ve got some broken families, and we do,” Stokes said. “We’ve got to fix them.”

A lot of big names in law enforcement, health care, the criminal justice system, etc., all met under the same roof Monday to talk solutions with residents.

Councilman Stokes said it’s a sign that people are fed up with the violence.

“At some point, you’ve got to say, ‘enough is enough.’”

Residents like Ben Allen shared personal stories of when they fell victim to violent crime. Allen’s son was recently held at gunpoint on Halloween night along with news anchor Megan West and their children. It was one of many crimes this year committed by teens.

“I don’t know what kind of person would put a gun in a four-year-old’s face and say, ‘I’m going to blow your brains out,’” Allen said.

A number of other speakers offered themselves as a resource, including well-known Jackson Doctor - Obie McNair – who told parents to reach out if their kids are interested in the medical field.

If desired, those in attendance were able to meet one-on-one with Jackson Police Department officers and members of the department’s juvenile division.

Chief James Davis called on parents to discipline their children better.

“If you don’t take care of your kid, the streets are going to take them,” he said. “Once the streets get them, it’s hard to pull them back.”

Councilman Stokes feels a great resource for troubled children is the organization 100 Black Men.

The group’s president said, as a Jackson native, it’s heart-wrenching to see so many young people commit horrific crimes.

“It’s very, very concerning in a different sort of way that we’re seeing our babies choose to go with a temporary fix to a situation that has long-term consequences and puts them in a situation where they’re not having an opportunity to come back,” 100 Black Men President Rickey Jones said.

Jones said he’s more than happy to be a part of the solution.

If you’re interested in connecting with 100 Black Men, the group’s number is 601-366-8301.

Another town hall meeting on crime will take place tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Holy Temple Baptist Church.

