LaPorte Co. Parks unveils new “Ride with GPS” app

Laporte, Ind. (WNDU) - A new app is making it safer to ride a bike in Laporte Co.

Laporte Co. Parks held a ribbon cutting unveiling its news “Ride with GPS” app at Red Mill County Park.

The app lets cyclists view all of the parks’ bike routes.

Park officials say the goal is to help riders stay along their path and discover new places.

“You can go to that app and pick one of our routes and I will give you turn-by-turn directions just like Google Maps. It’s going to be safer because people won’t get lost and won’t be as confused on routes that may be missing a sign or something like that,” Laporte Co. Parks superintendent Jeremy Sobecki said.

The “Ride with GPS” app is available right now by going to your Apple or Google Play Store.

