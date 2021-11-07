Broadcast Times

Over 33,000 signatures collected for Medicaid expansion in South Dakota

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the organization advocating for this expansion, has received...
South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the organization advocating for this expansion, has received enough signatures to ensure the possible expansion will be on the ballot.(CNN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters will see Medicaid expansion on the ballot in the 2022 election.

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, the organization advocating for this expansion, has received enough signatures to ensure the possible expansion will be on the ballot.

Campaign director Zach Marcus said in a statement that Medicaid expansion is a big deal for South Dakota, and the measure would boost the economy, create jobs, and save the state money.

The expansion has been endorsed by several labor and healthcare organizations across the country.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘If you can identify a problem, you must identify a solution’ | Jackson City Councilman to hold crime summit focusing on city’s youth
‘If you can identify a problem, you must identify a solution’ | Jackson City Councilman to hold...
United’s pull out from Killeen could cause travel price jump
United Airlines has announced it will halt service to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport....
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
South Carolina reports 560 new COVID-19 cases, 5.6 percent positive
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
North Carolina reports 1,997 new coronavirus cases, 1,144 hospitalizations; percent positive drops to 4%
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...

GRETAWIRE

‘If you can identify a problem, you must identify a solution’ | Jackson City Councilman to hold...

GRETAWIRE

‘If you can identify a problem, you must identify a solution’ | Jackson City Councilman to hold crime summit focusing on city’s youth

United Airlines has announced it will halt service to the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport....

GRETAWIRE

United’s pull out from Killeen could cause travel price jump

El Paso County Jail

GRETAWIRE

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office receives national accreditation for jail health services

Ribbon cutting held at newly built Harris County Carver Middle School

GRETAWIRE

Ribbon cutting held at newly built Harris County Carver Middle School

Whitetail deer wandering in the woods

GRETAWIRE

Possible CWD found in wild deer in Northwest Minnesota

WIU program connects ag students with alumni hoping to build better local workforce
Emma Lowe is a freshman pre-veterinary student at WIU who wants to care for large farm animals.
Brookshire Brothers aims to keep Thanksgiving necessities in supply
KTRE's Donna McCollum talks with representatives from the Brookshire Brothers grocery chain...
Clay County getting public input for new jail
Clay County getting public input for a new jail