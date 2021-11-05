Ribbon cutting held at newly built Harris County Carver Middle School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Leaders with the Harris County School District cut the ribbon on the new Carver Middle School today.

It’s the beginning of a new learning place for future 7th and 8th graders located in Hamilton. The first day of classes will be January 6th of next year.

This school is the first new construction by Harris County School District since 2010, when Creekside Intermediate School opened.

The new school will sit on 22 acres and has 61 classrooms along with 4 tech and business labs. Portions of the old school will serve as a satellite campus for some high school programs.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.