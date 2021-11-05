Broadcast Times

Possible CWD found in wild deer in Northwest Minnesota

By Dan Wolfe
Published: Nov. 5, 2021
CLIMAX, MN. (KBJR) - It appears CWD has infected some of Northwest Minnesota’s wild deer herd.

The DNR is investigating the first possible case of Chronic Wasting Disease in wild deer in that part of the state.

A hunter recently harvested the deer southeast of Grand Forks.

Officials say testing strongly indicates a CWD infection.

Final confirmation will come next week.

Until now, most of Minnesota’s CWD cases have been in the southeastern part of the state.

