El Paso County Sheriff’s Office receives national accreditation for jail health services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare (NCCHC) by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s Standards for Health Services in Jails.

According to the sheriff’s office, the El Paso County Jail underwent a rigorous audit in October. This included an experienced physician and other experts in correctional health care who surveyed the facility for compliance with standards on continuous quality improvement, safety, infection control, chronic care, personnel and training, medical and mental health care, health records, and legal issues.

“This accreditation is confirmation of the hard work the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office personnel do on a daily basis. We have a legal obligation to provide inmates with appropriate health care, and we will do our job with innovation, excellence and efficiency on behalf of the taxpayers,” says Sheriff Bill Elder. “I commend the supervisors, deputies and health care staff for their hard work and knowledge of health care delivery in a secure environment.”

NCCHC has surveyed and accredited jails, prisons and juvenile detention and confinement facilities for 40 years. The NCCHC standards used in accreditation are developed with input from the nation’s experts in correctional health care.

“In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the El Paso County Jail has demonstrated its commitment to meeting constitutional requirements for health care delivery for incarcerated individuals,” said National Commission CEO Deborah Ross, CCHP. “Accreditation is a voluntary process and we commend the El Paso County Jail for successfully undertaking this challenge to provide quality health care and instill confidence in the community it serves.”

The El Paso County Jail was first accredited in 1989 and says it has maintained its commitment to meeting the requirements described in NCCHC’s standards for years.

