Lubbock voters vote against $175 Million street bond package

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock voters voted against a nearly $175 million bond package with 54 percent against and 46 percent in favor of it. The funds would have primarily been used for road improvements throughout the city. Nearly a quarter of it, though, was dedicated to repairing Broadway Ave. This bond would have affected your property tax rate by going up by two cents.

Today, 7,583 people showed up at the polls to cast their ballot. Including early voters, 17,978 voted in this election; which is 9.89 percent of Lubbock County’s total voters. That number is just above average for turnout on a year when there aren’t any candidates on the ballot.

In New Deal, voters passed a bond package worth nearly $50 million with 61 percent of voters in favor and 39 percent against. The bond will fund the construction of numerous school facilities, including a new elementary/middle school, band hall, cafeteria, auditorium, and more.

For a property owner with a home valued at $100,000, that would mean an increase of $350 annually.

Lubbock County voters decided to accept a new property tax rate to allow for raises to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Of those who voted on this item, 57 percent voted in favor of the increase and 43 percent voted against it.

Sheriff Kelly Rowe says this increase will make salaries more competitive, allowing them to retain more seasoned officers. The county tax rate will go up by about two cents to 35 cents per $100 valuation.

For the average homeowner, the yearly payment would increase by about $70, to bring it to a total of $600. This would funnel about $5 million extra dollars into the sheriff’s department and detention center.

Rowe says deputies start out making $41,000 per year. He says that is about $10,000 behind the average for other departments in our area. Now that the vote has passed, the sheriff’s department will boost salaries up to $49,000 per year.

The ballot also included eight amendments to the state constitution.

Texans voted on changes to the state constitution. There are eight constitutional amendments. The proposals come from legislation passed during these recent legislative sessions.

The first is a decision on whether or not the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association can have charitable raffles at their events.

The second will allow counties to issue bonds or notes to fund improvements to transportation infrastructure for underdeveloped areas.

The third will prevent the state from limiting religious services in any way. This comes after that issue was brought forward during the pandemic.

The fourth and fifth constitutional amendments have to do with the judiciary - changing some eligibility requirements and providing the state commission on judicial conduct to oversee candidates for judicial office.

The sixth amendment also comes from a pandemic issue and it would allow for residents of nursing homes or similar facilities to designate someone who can’t be denied access to that facility.

The seventh and eighth pertain to allowing property tax exemptions to a surviving spouse of a disabled person and military surviving spouses.

