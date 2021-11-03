Broadcast Times

Levy County Commissioners want to ban all internet cafes in the county

By WCJB Staff
Nov. 3, 2021
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Commissioners want to put an end to all internet cafes in the county.

Commissioners directed their staff to write an ordinance at Tuesday’s county commission meeting, that would ban the cafes in the unincorporated parts of the county.

One commissioner says that gambling is something the state deals with, and any experience the county has had with internet cafes has been negative.

“The state regulates gambling and it seems these businesses are tooling different software to try to find loopholes around this and any experience we’ve had in the past with our municipal boundaries have been bad, so for me, it was a hard no.

Brooks added that he believes this kind of gambling puts financial hardships on people.

This comes after Columbia County Commissioners voted in April to ban internet cafes in unincorporated parts of the county.

The Lake City City Council approved a 180-day moratorium on new cafes in May.

