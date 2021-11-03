IDOT officials – ‘We hope to not carry any transportation projects through the winter’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As we continue to move into the colder months here in Siouxland, another thing that starts to slow down is road construction.

Leaders with the Iowa Department of Transportation said they’re still finishing up some projects around the area as we head into winter.

Dakin Schultz, who’s the transportation planner for District 3, said the speed limit on Highway 75-20 bypass was temporarily lowered to 55 mph during construction.

Schultz said while construction continues they ask motorists to be patient as work wraps up.

“The contractor still has some work. They anticipate moving back in this week, early next week they’ll get that wrapped up. And after that is done we will move the speed limit back up to 65. It’ll be done soon and we hope to not carry any transportation projects through the winter this year,” said Dakin Schultz.

Schultz added those finishing touches to the bypass include corrective grinding for smoothness. The work should take a few days.

Copyright 2021 KTIV. All rights reserved.