Broadcast Times

IDOT officials – ‘We hope to not carry any transportation projects through the winter’

Highway 75
Highway 75(KTIV)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As we continue to move into the colder months here in Siouxland, another thing that starts to slow down is road construction.

Leaders with the Iowa Department of Transportation said they’re still finishing up some projects around the area as we head into winter.

Dakin Schultz, who’s the transportation planner for District 3, said the speed limit on Highway 75-20 bypass was temporarily lowered to 55 mph during construction.

Schultz said while construction continues they ask motorists to be patient as work wraps up.

“The contractor still has some work. They anticipate moving back in this week, early next week they’ll get that wrapped up. And after that is done we will move the speed limit back up to 65. It’ll be done soon and we hope to not carry any transportation projects through the winter this year,” said Dakin Schultz.

Schultz added those finishing touches to the bypass include corrective grinding for smoothness. The work should take a few days.

Copyright 2021 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina reports nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases, 6.3 percent positive
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
North Carolina reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases, 1,194 hospitalizations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Arizona reports 2,180 new cases of COVID-19; 21,273 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Lubbock voters vote against $175 Million street bond package
Election Day
Levy County Commissioners want to ban all internet cafes in the county
Levy County Commissioners want to put an end to all internet cafes in the county.
Construction on new welcome sign begins in downtown Le Mars, IA
Construction has begun on a new welcome sign for the downtown area of Le Mars, Iowa.

GRETAWIRE

Election Day

GRETAWIRE

Lubbock voters vote against $175 Million street bond package

Levy County Commissioners want to put an end to all internet cafes in the county.

GRETAWIRE

Levy County Commissioners want to ban all internet cafes in the county

Construction has begun on a new welcome sign for the downtown area of Le Mars, Iowa.

GRETAWIRE

Construction on new welcome sign begins in downtown Le Mars, IA

The Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said his office mailed out 7,000 letters...

GRETAWIRE

7,000 Bay County voters need to update voting records

Unseasonably warm October day in Cleveland

GRETAWIRE

Third warmest October on record in Cleveland, warmest October ever in Akron

Lake of the Ozarks leaders react to possible casino plans
Metro Council seeking public comment ahead of redistricting meeting
Louisville Metro Council announced they would begin work to review and redraw boundaries for...
Covington Co. hospital to get boost from grant dollars
Covington County Hospital will be able to set up video meetings with patients thanks to an FCC...