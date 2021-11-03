Broadcast Times

Construction on new welcome sign begins in downtown Le Mars, IA

Construction has begun on a new welcome sign for the downtown area of Le Mars, Iowa.
Construction has begun on a new welcome sign for the downtown area of Le Mars, Iowa.(KTIV)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - If you’re in downtown Le Mars, Iowa, this week, you may notice construction on Central Avenue, between 1st Street and Plymouth Street, as construction has begun on a new welcome sign for the downtown area.

Mike and Cheryl Wells came up with the idea as they saw similar signage during their travels.

Mark Catton with M. Catton & Co., management of the project, said they’ve been working on the welcome sign now for a little under a year.

“Part of this destination Le Mars that the Wells’ came up with a few years ago. It’s an ongoing effort to raise the bar a little bit and make Le Mars a town that people are happy to live in,” said Mark Catton.

And there’s one thing Catton hopes folks take away when they see the sign in the Ice Cream Capital of the World.

“We’d like for them to feel welcome. We’d like for them to feel like Le Mars is a real destination, is a city they’d like to raise their families in and come and visit,” said Catton.

Installation of the sign will take the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

South Carolina reports nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases, 6.3 percent positive
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
North Carolina reports 1,777 new coronavirus cases, 1,194 hospitalizations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Arizona reports 2,180 new cases of COVID-19; 21,273 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Lubbock voters vote against $175 Million street bond package
Election Day
Levy County Commissioners want to ban all internet cafes in the county
Levy County Commissioners want to put an end to all internet cafes in the county.

GRETAWIRE

Election Day

GRETAWIRE

Lubbock voters vote against $175 Million street bond package

Levy County Commissioners want to put an end to all internet cafes in the county.

GRETAWIRE

Levy County Commissioners want to ban all internet cafes in the county

The Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said his office mailed out 7,000 letters...

GRETAWIRE

7,000 Bay County voters need to update voting records

Highway 75

GRETAWIRE

IDOT officials – ‘We hope to not carry any transportation projects through the winter’

Unseasonably warm October day in Cleveland

GRETAWIRE

Third warmest October on record in Cleveland, warmest October ever in Akron

Lake of the Ozarks leaders react to possible casino plans
Metro Council seeking public comment ahead of redistricting meeting
Louisville Metro Council announced they would begin work to review and redraw boundaries for...
Covington Co. hospital to get boost from grant dollars
Covington County Hospital will be able to set up video meetings with patients thanks to an FCC...