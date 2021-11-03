7,000 Bay County voters need to update voting records

Broadcast Times

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said his office mailed out 7,000 letters Tuesday to Bay County voters who need to update their voting records.

According to Andersen, these voters are missing their Florida Driver’s License number and Social Security number on their voter record.

Andersen asks anyone who received a letter from his office to fill out the form and send it back.

He said due to recent changes to election laws, voters are no longer allowed to request a vote by mail ballot or update their address over the telephone unless they provide the updated information to his office.

