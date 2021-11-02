Broadcast Times

U of Florida’s academic freedom reviewed after testimony ban

A voter cast his ballots during the Miami General Municipal and Special Elections in Miami-Dade...
A voter cast his ballots during the Miami General Municipal and Special Elections in Miami-Dade County at Miami Beach Fire Department - Station 3 on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in Miami Beach, Fla.(David Santiago | David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has been asked by its accrediting body to explain how denying a request by three professors to serve as paid experts in a voting rights lawsuit conforms to standards for academic freedom and avoids undue political influence.

University leaders prohibited professors Dan Smith, Michael McDonald and Sharon Austin from being paid as expert witnesses in a lawsuit that says Florida’s new elections law harms voting rights. Over the weekend, school officials said such testimony would go against the school’s interest by conflicting with the administration of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Monday, Belle S. Wheelan, president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges, told news outlets that the organization planned to investigate the university’s decision.

Smith chairs the university’s political science department, McDonald is a national expert on elections and Austin studies African American political behavior. All have testified in other cases as paid expert witnesses before.

Later Monday, University of Florida President Kent Fuchs and Provost Joe Glover said in a letter to the campus community that the school will immediately appoint a task force “to review the university’s conflict of interest policy and examine it for consistency and fidelity.”

They said it is critical that the policy advances the university’s interests while protecting academic freedom. They also said the professors are free “to testify pro bono on their own time without using university resources.”

The university “has a long track record of supporting free speech and our faculty’s academic freedom, and we will continue to do so,” their letter said.

In response to the university leaders’ letter, attorneys for the professors said Tuesday that they’ll fight for the scholars’ right “to speak on their own personal time, as citizens and as scholars.”

“By picking and choosing which of its faculty can testify in court as expert witnesses over voting rights, the University of Florida is violating these professors’ constitutional rights in the place where their truthful views are needed most: a United States Courthouse,” said the statement from attorneys David O’Neil and Paul Donnelly. “They have sworn an oath to work on behalf of the people of Florida, not political interests.”

As part of the accrediting body’s investigation into whether the university violated the “academic freedom” and “undue political influence” standards, officials will be asked to provide more details about the decision to deny the professors’ request, the Miami Herald reported.

Wheelan said findings are expected no later than June 2022, and the university could face no action, a warning, be further monitored, placed on probation or lose its accreditation.

UF’s president answers to its Board of Trustees, which has six members appointed by the governor and five appointed by the state university system’s Board of Governors. The Board of Governors, in turn, has 17 members, 14 of whom are appointed by the Florida governor and confirmed by the state Senate. These offices have been in Republican hands for many years.

DeSantis’ office, in a statement released Monday, denied being behind the decision to block the faculty members’ testimony.

“The fact remains that all public universities, including UF, have policies around situations where conflicts of interest may arise, including paid testimony in a lawsuit,” DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Leaders vow to protect forests, plug methane leaks at COP26
Colorful trees stand near a road through the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Tuesday, Oct. 2,...
Leaders dial up doomsday warning to kick-start climate talks
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
New York gun law in the crosshairs at the Supreme Court
New York gun law in the crosshairs a the Supreme Court
9,000 NYC workers on leave as vaccine mandate takes effect
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
US will make large firms give paid time off for vaccinations
Mariana Jacome, 13, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from family nurse practitioner Temperance...

GRETAWIRE

Unseasonably warm October day in Cleveland

GRETAWIRE

Third warmest October on record in Cleveland, warmest October ever in Akron

GRETAWIRE

Lake of the Ozarks leaders react to possible casino plans

Louisville Metro Council announced they would begin work to review and redraw boundaries for...

GRETAWIRE

Metro Council seeking public comment ahead of redistricting meeting

Covington County Hospital will be able to set up video meetings with patients thanks to an FCC...

GRETAWIRE

Covington Co. hospital to get boost from grant dollars

911 Dispatch Operator

GRETAWIRE

911 dispatch operator shortage impacting local call centers

Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.

GRETAWIRE

Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion

Redistricting discussions heat up in Commissioner’s Court special session
Brazos County Commissioners
Odessa residents join in on the Dia De Los Muertos event thrown by Hispanic Heritage of Odessa
Dia De Los Muertos takes place in Downtown Odessa
Local vendors say Magic City Classic boosted business
The Magic City Classic helped boost business for vendors.