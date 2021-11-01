Third warmest October on record in Cleveland, warmest October ever in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - October 2021 will be remembered for its unusually warm weather.

This traditionally cooler month will go into the record books as the third warmest October on record in Cleveland, and the warmest October ever in Akron.

The average temperature for the month in Cleveland was 60.8 degrees.

That’s 5.7 degrees above average.

In Akron, the average temperature for the month was 61.7 degrees, making it the warmest October ever for that climate site.

Temperatures ran a whopping eight degrees above normal in October in Akron.

While the warm weather was great for outdoor plans, Fall beach days, long walks in the Metroparks, and recreational sports, it was not conducive to a good start to our Fall foliage season.

Typically, Fall foliage peaks in northern Ohio around the middle to end of October, but this year’s unusually warm October temperatures significantly dulled the early-season color, and pushed peak color back into November.

I snapped these photos in mid-October 2020.

Vibrant mid-October color, 2020 (Samantha Roberts)

Vibrant mid-October color, 2020 (Samantha Roberts)

Notice the rich reds, purples, and hints of pinks in the above photos.

I took the following photo the same week, a year later.

Dull mid-October color (Samantha Roberts)

Do you notice how dull the treetops appear in the above photo?

For vibrant mid-to-late October color, we need a wet growing season and dry, sunny early-Fall days.

Cool, but not freezing, early-Fall evenings allow for more rapidly changing leaves and richer October colors.

This year, peak color is occurring as we speak, in November.

Pending any large wind storms, we’ll head into the middle of November with plenty of leaves on the trees.

Cooler nights in the weeks ahead should bring us more abundant foliage in November.

October was also wetter-than-average, but a lot of that rain fell over the course of the second half of the month.

Cleveland accumulated 4.89 inches of rain in October, which is 1.29 inches above normal.

In Akron, 4.33 inches of rain fall in October, which is nearly an inch above normal.

October 2021 was also a reminder that severe weather can happen any time of the year, even in the Fall.

[Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties]

On the afternoon of October 21st, a strong upper-level disturbance moved into the Great Lakes.

This feature pulled a cold front through the area, and strong storms developed along the front from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Seven tornadoes touched down, four of them EF-1s and three of them EF-0s.

[National Weather Service in Cleveland issues record number of tornado warnings in single day]

We typically think of Spring as our traditional “severe weather season,” but we should be prepared for the possibility of it at any time, in any season.

So, what will November bring?

Unlike October, the first week of the month will feature below-normal temperatures, and even a few opportunities for snow showers.

Overall, the outlook for November is a slightly higher-than-normal chance for warmer-than-average temperatures.

