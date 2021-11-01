Broadcast Times

Third warmest October on record in Cleveland, warmest October ever in Akron

Unseasonably warm October day in Cleveland
Unseasonably warm October day in Cleveland(Jason Nicholas, Chief Meteorologist)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - October 2021 will be remembered for its unusually warm weather.

This traditionally cooler month will go into the record books as the third warmest October on record in Cleveland, and the warmest October ever in Akron.

The average temperature for the month in Cleveland was 60.8 degrees.

That’s 5.7 degrees above average.

In Akron, the average temperature for the month was 61.7 degrees, making it the warmest October ever for that climate site.

Temperatures ran a whopping eight degrees above normal in October in Akron.

While the warm weather was great for outdoor plans, Fall beach days, long walks in the Metroparks, and recreational sports, it was not conducive to a good start to our Fall foliage season.

Typically, Fall foliage peaks in northern Ohio around the middle to end of October, but this year’s unusually warm October temperatures significantly dulled the early-season color, and pushed peak color back into November.

I snapped these photos in mid-October 2020.

Vibrant mid-October color, 2020
Vibrant mid-October color, 2020(Samantha Roberts)
Vibrant mid-October color, 2020
Vibrant mid-October color, 2020(Samantha Roberts)

Notice the rich reds, purples, and hints of pinks in the above photos.

I took the following photo the same week, a year later.

Dull mid-October color
Dull mid-October color(Samantha Roberts)

Do you notice how dull the treetops appear in the above photo?

For vibrant mid-to-late October color, we need a wet growing season and dry, sunny early-Fall days.

Cool, but not freezing, early-Fall evenings allow for more rapidly changing leaves and richer October colors.

This year, peak color is occurring as we speak, in November.

Pending any large wind storms, we’ll head into the middle of November with plenty of leaves on the trees.

Cooler nights in the weeks ahead should bring us more abundant foliage in November.

October was also wetter-than-average, but a lot of that rain fell over the course of the second half of the month.

Cleveland accumulated 4.89 inches of rain in October, which is 1.29 inches above normal.

In Akron, 4.33 inches of rain fall in October, which is nearly an inch above normal.

October 2021 was also a reminder that severe weather can happen any time of the year, even in the Fall.

[Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties]

On the afternoon of October 21st, a strong upper-level disturbance moved into the Great Lakes.

This feature pulled a cold front through the area, and strong storms developed along the front from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

Seven tornadoes touched down, four of them EF-1s and three of them EF-0s.

[National Weather Service in Cleveland issues record number of tornado warnings in single day]

We typically think of Spring as our traditional “severe weather season,” but we should be prepared for the possibility of it at any time, in any season.

So, what will November bring?

Unlike October, the first week of the month will feature below-normal temperatures, and even a few opportunities for snow showers.

Overall, the outlook for November is a slightly higher-than-normal chance for warmer-than-average temperatures.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lake of the Ozarks leaders react to possible casino plans
Metro Council seeking public comment ahead of redistricting meeting
Louisville Metro Council announced they would begin work to review and redraw boundaries for...
North Carolina reports 1,096 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 hospitalizations
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
South Carolina reporting 2.9 percent positive rate of COVID-19 infections
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
What we know about the 4,140 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Lake of the Ozarks leaders react to possible casino plans

Louisville Metro Council announced they would begin work to review and redraw boundaries for...

GRETAWIRE

Metro Council seeking public comment ahead of redistricting meeting

Covington County Hospital will be able to set up video meetings with patients thanks to an FCC...

GRETAWIRE

Covington Co. hospital to get boost from grant dollars

911 Dispatch Operator

GRETAWIRE

911 dispatch operator shortage impacting local call centers

Megan Schnitker, owner of Lakota Made in Mankato, Minn.

GRETAWIRE

Lakota woman shares history of Mount Rushmore 80 years after its completion

Redistricting discussions heat up in Commissioner’s Court special session
Brazos County Commissioners
Odessa residents join in on the Dia De Los Muertos event thrown by Hispanic Heritage of Odessa
Dia De Los Muertos takes place in Downtown Odessa
Local vendors say Magic City Classic boosted business
The Magic City Classic helped boost business for vendors.