Metro Council seeking public comment ahead of redistricting meeting

Louisville Metro Council announced they would begin work to review and redraw boundaries for...
Louisville Metro Council announced they would begin work to review and redraw boundaries for each of the 26 legislative districts.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Ad Hoc Committee on Redistricting is calling for public comment on the city’s redistricting plans ahead of an upcoming meeting on Friday.

Following the completion of the 2020 US Census, Louisville Metro Council announced they would begin work to review and redraw boundaries for each of the 26 legislative districts.

Census results show Jefferson County’s population has grown from 741,096 in 2010 to 782,969 in 2020, with population shifts from west to east Louisville.

Proposed maps with new boundaries have been created in an attempt to prioritize equal representation across all districts.

On Friday at 4 p.m., a public comment session will be held before committee members at Council Chambers on West Jefferson Street to discuss the new maps and potential changes.

Speakers who wish to take part in the 30-minute comment session are asked to apply here whether they would like to appear in-person or virtually through WebEx.

Anyone who wishes to attend and not speak does not need to register. Public comment can also be added on Metro District’s virtual form here.

