Covington Co. hospital to get boost from grant dollars

Covington County Hospital will be able to set up video meetings with patients thanks to an FCC...
Covington County Hospital will be able to set up video meetings with patients thanks to an FCC grant.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital will able to boost its digital options after receiving a slice of a federal fund designed to help rural communities provide medical care.

The hospital received more than $162,000 to set up video visits and treatments for primarily low-income patients suffering from chronic conditions, infectious diseases and opioid dependency.

The money comes from a $69 million Federal Communications Commission fund,

