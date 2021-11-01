Broadcast Times

911 dispatch operator shortage impacting local call centers

911 Dispatch Operator
911 Dispatch Operator(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 911 call centers across the nation are seeing staff shortages, according to the National Emergency Number Association.

No one knows when a call is coming, but someone always needs to be ready to take the call.

“No matter what happens, or how many people are gone, or how low on staffing we are, we have to have at least one person there,” said Ryan Anderson, Communications Center Director at the Clay Area Emergency Services Communication Center, said.

The Communication Center in Vermillion has been understaffed since early spring but has had no luck in its search for a new operator.

Ideally, they would like to have two or three operators taking calls at all hours, but right now, there are times when there is only one person, which could add pressure to what can already be a stressful job.

“Depending on what day it is, and the time of day, you might get more calls, but it doesn’t really change how you handle the calls, you just have to prioritize,” said Jena Jones, a 911 operator.

“Sometimes if it’s a vehicle accident or a structure fire, we might get multiple 911 calls reporting the same thing and it’s our job to make sure we’re not just assuming their reporting (the same thing), we need to take the time to make sure we are getting someone to every scene,” said Anderson

Anderson says the COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, but that’s not the only reason we are seeing this shortage.

“A lot of people have decided I don’t want to work nights, weekends, holidays, they just want to have a normal 9-5 job,” said Anderson. “There’s a lot of shortages all over the place right now, but I’ve been noticing it every year I hire someone, it’s been getting less, and less, and less of a pool of applicants.”

At times when there is only one operator, callers may be put on hold or transferred to a different call center, but Jones says never hang up and always stay on the line until you’re helped.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

