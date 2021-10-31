Broadcast Times

Redistricting discussions heat up in Commissioner’s Court special session

Brazos County commissioner accused of gerrymandering, says accusations are false.
(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County’s redistricting plans are in their final stages. Redrawn maps for county officials are expected to be presented to commissioners Tuesday for a vote.

Commissioners began the redistricting process back in September. Workshop sessions had been going smoothly but took an unexpected turn at Thursday’s meeting.

Brazos County Commissioners spent the better half of an hour working with consultants from Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, an Austin-based law firm that is overseeing the redistricting for the county.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford proposed moving parts of precinct 2 along Highway 30 and Elmo Weedon Road into precinct 3, represented by Commissioner Nancy Berry. Ford says he requested to move the precinct lines from comments made by residents in an earlier session.

“We can’t totally disregard the comments we got yesterday just because it might put one person in a different precinct. They can move,” said Ford.

“Their belief was that an area of precinct 2 that had previously had been precinct 3, 20 years ago or whatever should possibly go back in its entirety to precinct three,” said Ford. “ Evening out our voting differential.”

Tempers flared in part because of concerns about former Interim Commissioner Chuck Konderla who lives in the area of the proposed changes. Commissioner Berry says Ford’s request to draw lines in a certain neighborhood is politically motivated to prevent a challenger from running against him.

“Well, anybody can move, but that’s not the point,” said Berry. “The point is this is a particular gerrymander to eliminate a competitor, and that’s wrong.”

“There was a political opponent for that commissioner (Ford) that lived in that creekbed area south-north of 30 that he wanted to place in precinct three,” said Berry.

Berry says splitting the districts at the city lines along Highway 30 makes more sense, and other commissioners agree.

“Highway 30 is just the logical spot as our consultants, the attorneys in Austin, and the other commissioners agreed with,” said Berry.

Ford disputes the claims and says his goal was to make sure things were fair and that the people who gave feedback at previous sessions were heard. Despite the accusations, Ford says he has the utmost respect for the commissioner’s court and the redistricting process.

“I’ve never seen a hearing in the Commissioner’s Court get personal and ugly like that,” said Ford. “However, I still believe that as commissioners, we should project ourselves professionally and deal with each other. We can disagree on issues, but we don’t have to attack each other.”

A final vote is expected to take place Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Previous stories on redistricting can be found below.

Brazos County Commissioners begin redistricting process
Brazos County Commissioners adopt guidelines for redistricting process

The entire workshop session can be viewed below, along with other sessions on redistricting.

October 28, 2021

October 27, 2021

October 18, 2021

Odessa residents join in on the Dia De Los Muertos event thrown by Hispanic Heritage of Odessa
Local vendors say Magic City Classic boosted business
Oro Valley Police Department hosts “National Night Out”
Mistake by Kroger results in error in Kentucky’s official vaccination numbers
College Station proposition could return the city to odd-year voting
Thursday’s side-by-side burn demonstrated why fire sprinklers are so significant. The fire...