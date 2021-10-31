Broadcast Times

American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has canceled about 1,600 flights over the past three days, citing blustery conditions in Texas and a shortage of flight attendants.

The disruptions were similar in their initial cause and size to problems suffered in early October by Southwest Airlines, and they raised ominous questions about whether major airlines are prepared for the busy upcoming holiday travel period.

By midday Sunday, American had canceled more than 700 flights — almost 30% of its schedule for the day — after scrapping nearly 900 flights on Friday and Saturday, according to tracking service FlightAware.

American’s troubles began late in the week, when high winds at times shut down flights and prevented the airline from using all runways at its busiest hub, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. That made it difficult for American to get crews in position for upcoming flights, and the cancellations and delays grew worse through Saturday and Sunday.

“To make sure we are taking care of our customers and providing scheduling certainty for our crews, we have adjusted our operation for the last few days this month by proactively canceling some flights,” David Seymour, the airline’s chief operating officer, said in a note to employees on Saturday.

Seymour said American was able to put most of the stranded travelers on other flights the same day.

Earlier in October, Southwest canceled well over 2,000 flights after disruptions that started with weather problems in Florida and were compounded by staffing shortages.

Airlines were barred from laying off workers during the pandemic as a condition of billions in federal pandemic relief, but that didn’t stop them from persuading thousands of employees to accept cash incentives and quit voluntarily. American, Southwest and others are now hiring employees to replace some of those who left in 2020.

Seymour said American is staffing up, with nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning to their jobs starting Sunday and others on Dec. 1, and at least 600 new hires on board by the end of the year. He said the airline is stepping up hiring for other jobs including pilots and reservations agents in time for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘Last, best hope’: UN climate summit opens in Glasgow
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change
President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands after...
Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
U.S. President Joe Biden, bottom left, poses with other leaders for the family photo of the G20...

GRETAWIRE

Brazos County Commissioners

GRETAWIRE

Redistricting discussions heat up in Commissioner’s Court special session

Dia De Los Muertos takes place in Downtown Odessa

GRETAWIRE

Odessa residents join in on the Dia De Los Muertos event thrown by Hispanic Heritage of Odessa

The Magic City Classic helped boost business for vendors.

GRETAWIRE

Local vendors say Magic City Classic boosted business

Oro Valley Police Department Hosts "National Night Out"

GRETAWIRE

Oro Valley Police Department hosts “National Night Out”

An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing...

GRETAWIRE

Mistake by Kroger results in error in Kentucky’s official vaccination numbers

Some College Station city councilmembers want to return to odd-year voting.

GRETAWIRE

College Station proposition could return the city to odd-year voting

SD State Legislative committee presses Sec. of Labor on appraisal meeting in Governor’s Mansion
Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative...
Omaha Housing Authority explains backlog crisis
Ignite the Night uses fire demonstrations to show importance of sprinklers, smoke alarms
Thursday’s side-by-side burn demonstrated why fire sprinklers are so significant. The fire...