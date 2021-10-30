Broadcast Times

Mistake by Kroger results in error in Kentucky’s official vaccination numbers

An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing...
An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, reducing the total number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated to around 2.5 million.(Ben Williams (Custom credit) | Flickr)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An error in reporting Kentucky’s COVID-19 vaccinations resulted in inflated numbers, dropping the official estimated count of vaccinations from nearly 3 million.

Kroger submitted its vaccination data to the federal Tiberius database twice: once through the Kentucky immunization registry and once directly to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A total of 431,100 vaccine doses are expected to be removed. This figure includes an estimated 252,500 first doses, which is the metric used in Kentucky.

Overall, this will reduce the total number of unique Kentuckians vaccinated to around 2.5 million.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oro Valley Police Department hosts “National Night Out”
Oro Valley Police Department Hosts "National Night Out"
College Station proposition could return the city to odd-year voting
Some College Station city councilmembers want to return to odd-year voting.
What we know about the 4,258 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Texas Coronavirus update
SD State Legislative committee presses Sec. of Labor on appraisal meeting in Governor’s Mansion
Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative...
Omaha Housing Authority explains backlog crisis

GRETAWIRE

Oro Valley Police Department Hosts "National Night Out"

GRETAWIRE

Oro Valley Police Department hosts “National Night Out”

Some College Station city councilmembers want to return to odd-year voting.

GRETAWIRE

College Station proposition could return the city to odd-year voting

Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative...

GRETAWIRE

SD State Legislative committee presses Sec. of Labor on appraisal meeting in Governor’s Mansion

GRETAWIRE

Omaha Housing Authority explains backlog crisis

Thursday’s side-by-side burn demonstrated why fire sprinklers are so significant. The fire...

GRETAWIRE

Ignite the Night uses fire demonstrations to show importance of sprinklers, smoke alarms

CATCH-A-CROOK: Biking thieves hit neighborhoods near two Springfield elementary schools
The man and woman used a stolen debit card to buy $330 in lottery scratchers at a gas station...
Ocean Springs group to look for balance between homeless, businesses and community
Bill Rawlins walks to Lord Is My Help soup kitchen in Ocean Springs on Thursday.
Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital plays major role in saving Woodway K9′s life
Woodway Public Safety Department K9 Shaka was released from the Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital...