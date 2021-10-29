Broadcast Times

CATCH-A-CROOK: Biking thieves hit neighborhoods near two Springfield elementary schools

The couple used a stolen debit card to buy $330 in lottery scratchers at a gas station on Plainview and Campbell.
By Maria Neider
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The man and woman used a debit card reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of West...
The man and woman used a debit card reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of West Highpoint on October 16.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
The man and woman used a stolen debit card to buy $330 in lottery scratchers at a gas station...
The man and woman used a stolen debit card to buy $330 in lottery scratchers at a gas station on Plainview and Campbell.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
Security video from homes shows the man and woman stealing from unlocked vehicles near...
Security video from homes shows the man and woman stealing from unlocked vehicles near Plainview and Campbell.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
Theft reports: 5500 block S. Burrows Ave. 1900 block W. Highpoint 5400 block S. Gray Fox Court
Theft reports: 5500 block S. Burrows Ave. 1900 block W. Highpoint 5400 block S. Gray Fox Court(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives say the thefts happened between October 15 and 17 in neighborhoods south of McBride and Wanda Gray elementary schools. One victim reported more than $5,800 in stolen electronics. A second victim reported two Gucci sunglasses stolen from their vehicle. The third victim had more than $300 in lottery scratchers purchased with their stolen debit card at the Kum and Go gas station on Plainview and Campbell. The convenience store is only a couple miles from where the thefts happened.

If you recognize the man and woman or have any information on the crimes, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SD State Legislative committee presses Sec. of Labor on appraisal meeting in Governor’s Mansion
Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative...
Omaha Housing Authority explains backlog crisis
Ignite the Night uses fire demonstrations to show importance of sprinklers, smoke alarms
Thursday’s side-by-side burn demonstrated why fire sprinklers are so significant. The fire...
Ocean Springs group to look for balance between homeless, businesses and community
Bill Rawlins walks to Lord Is My Help soup kitchen in Ocean Springs on Thursday.
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

GRETAWIRE

Secretary of Labor and Regulation Marcia Hultman testified Thursday before a legislative...

GRETAWIRE

SD State Legislative committee presses Sec. of Labor on appraisal meeting in Governor’s Mansion

GRETAWIRE

Omaha Housing Authority explains backlog crisis

Thursday’s side-by-side burn demonstrated why fire sprinklers are so significant. The fire...

GRETAWIRE

Ignite the Night uses fire demonstrations to show importance of sprinklers, smoke alarms

Bill Rawlins walks to Lord Is My Help soup kitchen in Ocean Springs on Thursday.

GRETAWIRE

Ocean Springs group to look for balance between homeless, businesses and community

Woodway Public Safety Department K9 Shaka was released from the Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital...

GRETAWIRE

Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital plays major role in saving Woodway K9′s life

Birmingham City Council, Jefferson County Commission could set aside $1 million for USFL
As it stands now, a majority of the Birmingham City Council plans to allocate up to $500,000 to...
Train carrying ethanol derails near Martin County Fairgrounds
A train derailment near the Martin County Fairgrounds has forced officials to shut down traffic.
Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line
United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...