Broadcast Times

Train carrying ethanol derails near Martin County Fairgrounds

A train derailment near the Martin County Fairgrounds has forced officials to shut down traffic.
A train derailment near the Martin County Fairgrounds has forced officials to shut down traffic.(Facebook/Tracie Schumann)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — A train derailment near the Martin County Fairgrounds has forced officials to shut down traffic.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say eight cars carrying ethanol left the tracks, with four of them overturning.

The wreck has blocked the crossing on County Road 39.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office has shut down traffic northbound on County Road 26 and 190th Avenue, as well as southbound at 130th St and 190th Avenue.

The area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

The State Fire Marshal has sent two of its staff to help investigate.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID-19 positive cases below 5 percent in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
South Carolina reporting 4.5 percent positive rate of COVID-19 infections
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital plays major role in saving Woodway K9′s life
Woodway Public Safety Department K9 Shaka was released from the Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital...
Birmingham City Council, Jefferson County Commission could set aside $1 million for USFL
As it stands now, a majority of the Birmingham City Council plans to allocate up to $500,000 to...
Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line
United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...

GRETAWIRE

Woodway Public Safety Department K9 Shaka was released from the Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital...

GRETAWIRE

Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital plays major role in saving Woodway K9′s life

As it stands now, a majority of the Birmingham City Council plans to allocate up to $500,000 to...

GRETAWIRE

Birmingham City Council, Jefferson County Commission could set aside $1 million for USFL

United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...

GRETAWIRE

Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line

Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...

GRETAWIRE

Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy

A Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming vest at the Casper office.

GRETAWIRE

Wyoming Community Foundation Grant Gives Momentum to STEM Outreach

“We know it’s the community’s money”: NHC Endowment listens to ideas on where to spend $1.25 billion
New Hanover County held the first listening session to hear ideas from the community about how...
Wichita Police Dept. among agencies hoping new clues lead to identifying ‘I-70 killer’
A sketch of what authorities believe the I-70 killer may look like today.
Impact of supply chain shortage on Grand Valley local businesses
Shortage in flavored whiskeys at Fisher's Liquor Barn due to the supply chain shortage