Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital plays major role in saving Woodway K9′s life

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital played a major role in saving the life of a Woodway K9 this week.

Shaka is a German Shepherd who’s been serving the Woodway Public Safety Department along with other agencies for five years now. She was bitten by a rattlesnake while she was playing with a ball out in the yard at home with her handler Joshua Hilliard on Thursday of last week.

“When I went to get the ball, I threw it back out into the middle of the yard. Instead of going for the ball, she actually lunged out next to me,” Hilliard said. “Looking down to where she jumped was a rattlesnake. Her and the rattlesnake got into it.”

Hilliard says Shaka was bitten two or three times. After a few nights at an emergency clinic there, she was rushed out to College Station when her condition continued to worsen.

“Some of her numbers dropped, and so we had to rush down here to A&M and seek their help,” Hilliard said.

Hilliard was in town to pick her up Wednesday evening and bring her home.

”I can’t say enough about what they’ve done for us. This hospital has been amazing,” Hilliard said. “They’ve been updating us every step of the way multiple times a day. Everybody’s been so good to us. It means a whole lot to have her back at the house.”

Shaka has an immune disorder called IMHA which caused the situation to be more dire. Hilliard says Shaka hates the cone of shame, but appears to be doing well and is optimistic about the recovery. Hilliard says they’ll monitor her body’s recovery before making a decision on when she’ll go back to work.

“It’s a really bad situation that everybody involved made easier for us,” Hilliard said. “They kept our nerves down and kept us from losing my friend.”

