Striking Deere employees taking extra precautions after fatal accident near picket line

United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind...
United Auto Workers say extra precautions are now being taken as safety is top of mind following the tragic accident that took the life of one of their coworkers and friends.
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - John Deere employees are mourning the loss of their coworker and friend, Richard Rich who was hit and killed by a vehicle on his way to the picket line in Milan on Wednesday morning.

United Auto Workers on Wednesday say they are shocked to know one of their fellow brothers died while on his way to strike outside John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan. They say extra precautions are now being taken, as safety is top of mind following the tragic accident.

At John Deere facilities in Davenport and East Moline, employees on strike are now taking safety even more seriously by wearing reflective vests on the picket line and stepping several extra feet back.

The local unions are reportedly encouraging their members to wear reflective vests, especially as it gets dark.

One UAW member at East Moline Harvester Works says, “everybody’s got a family to come home to. We’re just trying to be safe” and wants a contract to come through, after now two weeks of striking.

Although not everyone knew Rich, one fellow UAW member says, “while we don’t know each other, we’ll always support each other.”

He says he feels for those at the Milan facility, who had to see their friend killed in a tragic accident.

Picketing at the Milan location is canceled until further notice

One of the concerns from UAW members is the lack of lighting at the intersection; three lights are not working there. TV6 reached out to MidAmerican who says they are not responsible for the streetlights in that area. We’ve also reached to the city of Milan who says they’ll provide details in the coming days. The Rock Island County and the Illinois Department of Transportation have not responded yet.

The Rock Island County Coroner says, “it does not appear at this time that excessive speed was a factor in this tragic accident.” The investigation remains active with the Milan Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

