Impact of supply chain shortage on Grand Valley local businesses

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Disruptions related to the pandemic are continuing to affect the global supply chain. As shipping containers holding key components & raw materials have been stuck off shore, delaying the delivery of these products.

At Fisher’s Liquor Barn in Grand Junction, some shelves sit empty in the wine aisle. As they are seeing less & less of their imported wines come in. Also, some whiskey manufacturers such as Jack Daniels and Jim Bean have stopped producing their flavored whiskeys. Such as fire and honey. Not because they can’t make them, but because they don’t have enough containers. So they are focusing on just their main lines. Plus some liquor bottles are being made with plastic instead of the usual glass. Brandi Pollock, the owner of Fishers Liquor Barn, says the items that are in short supply have shifted throughout the pandemic.

“Unfortunately we’ve experienced it at different times, whether it’s the aluminum we were out of, lids have been a problem. and right now glass is a problem,” said Pollock. “So a lot of domestic brands aren’t able to get their bottles. They have plenty of product to put in them but no bottles to bottle them with. A lot of companies are using plastic for liquor.”

When they were dealing with an aluminum shortage, they were missing a lot of their core beers such as ‘Coors’ because the company couldn’t get the cans or lids.

This is the case around the country as the demand is rising and the supply cannot keep up, raising costs on these goods and delaying deliveries.

“The other problem that we’re having is trucking,” said Pollock. “A lot of our distributing companies are so short on trucks that the trucks we were getting three days a week we’re getting days days a week, or even one day a week. So there’s a lot of shortages on the deliveries.”

Even though a lot of these local businesses source their products from around the country or region, many of them rely on their secondary producing products such as bottles, labels, or corks from overseas. Which is taking a hit. The owner of Randy’s Southside Diner, Randy Emmons, says he couldn’t get packets of ketchup & jelly for a while.

“We’ve had an issue with food items & with paper products,” said Emmons. “Anywhere from straws to onion rings. I think we’ve burned through our surplus & now everything’s supply & demand. The demand is really high but the supply is low so unfortunately that causes a bottleneck.”

The owner of Monumental Beer Works, Brian Fischer, says they have been seeing the impact in the products they get via freight. From yeast, grains, wheat, hops, glassware, and merchandise. Causing a great delay and a higher cost for the goods.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.