H.O.U.S.E. Forum brings youth in South Bend together for change

H.O.U.S.E Forum brings South Bend youth together for change.
H.O.U.S.E Forum brings South Bend youth together for change.(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Venues Parks and Arts hosts a forum for teens and young adults impacted by the recent violence in the city.

“I’m not intimidated. I didn’t care if four people showed up, or if 400 people showed up. Here’s one thing I know; we’ve been doing the traditional thing for a long time, and it ain’t working,” says Kintae Lark, VPA Youth Employment Manager and event organizer.

Community leaders across South Bend are fed up with the recent acts of violence in the city.

South Bend Police say that there have been 15 deadly shootings in the city this year, and the violence is not just a problem in South Bend.

Organizers of the H.O.U.S.E forum, which stands for, healing, organization, unification, solutions, and empowerment, want to give youth a safe space where they can process recent events and traumas, receive resources from professionals, and come together to unify the city.

“If we just be an advocate for these youth and let them know, there’s different ways of expressing yourself other than violence, we can help be part of the change,” says the forums M.C..

The H.O.U.S.E forum featured music, art, spoken word, and most importantly, a safe place to come together for change.

“I am the space. I am healing. I am organization. I am unity. I am the solution. And I will provide empowerment,” says Lark.

Hopes are that the forum will be able to reach the community through educational resources and opportunities.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of the story included a speaker who stated over 37,000 people die daily from gun violence in the U.S. That statistic is incorrect. Some research shows, on average, 37,000 people are killed by guns each year.

