First Lady Jill Biden lands in Charleston ahead of visits to Joint Base Charleston, MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden landed in the Lowcountry late Sunday night ahead of two planned appearances in the Charleston area on Monday.

Biden is set to visit the Medical University of South Carolina Hollings Cancer Center to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Joint Base Charleston to take part in an event with military families.

Earlier Sunday, she and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy flew to Michigan and took part in multiple events, including a listening session with members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe about youth mental health.

Biden is set to return to Washington, D.C., Monday night.

Last Sunday, Biden visited Brookland Baptist Church to celebrate Pastor Charles B. Jackson’s 50th anniversary in West Columbia.

