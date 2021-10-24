Broadcast Times

More than half a million dollars being invested into Amarillo’s Eastridge community

More than half a million dollars has been set aside to invest into the development of Amarillo’s Eastridge community.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More than half a million dollars has been set aside to invest into the development of Amarillo’s Eastridge community.

The neighborhood plan started at the beginning of the year and is a partnership between the City of Amarillo and Potter County.

The plan has been guided by a citizen advisory committee.

Input gathered from meetings and surveys has helped the committee draft a vision statement, areas of focus, along with goals and strategies.

The City held its first Eastridge Neighborhood Plan in-person outreach event tonight in partnership with Eastridge Elementary at its fall festival.

This was an opportunity for residents to help determine how this money will be spent for the neighborhood’s future.

Attendees were able to view visual examples of recommendations for projects, such as adding water amenities or dead tree removal.

The City says the Eastridge is very diverse, where just at the elementary school there are different languages, sometimes this can make it a struggle to reach them.

“So, part of this process is identifying a new Neighborhood Association that we can keep working with in the future, I mean a lot of this is just communication and once we know what the issues are we’re better able to address them,” said Emily Koller. assistant director of planning, City of Amarillo.

The neighborhood police say they are also trying to reach the diverse community of Eastridge.

“In a lot of the countries where a lot of our community in Eastridge come from the police isn’t very well trusted or liked they can be a little corrupt sometimes, so what we want to show our community here is that we can be trustworthy in that if any kind of crime occurs that they feel safe,” Officer Hugo Blanco, patrolman, NPO.

The City hopes to have this plan adopted early next year and to start working with the new neighborhood association in 2022, implementing projects in the plan.

To become involved in the plan, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

