Local credit unions help community through The Canine Classic

Adoption fees for pets at the event were covered.
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday was National Credit Union Day so three local credit unions came together for a cause to create forever friendships.

Mountain Heritage, Riverview, and West Virginia Central Credit Unions came together to help out the Humane Society of Parkersburg and the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley for what they are calling The Canine Classic.

They are helping out the community by matching people with their future forever best friends and covering the adoption fees to make it a little easier on people’s pockets.

Joining forces is important for all parties involved and the impact it has on every individual who finds their best friend is indescribable.

Mike Tucker, the president and CEO of West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union said, “I think that having a pet or a best friend in the house with you is always important. It has been very important the last 18 to 24 months with Covid. So many people have been home and I think a lot of people have taken in pets during that time period because thy needed someone their with them for that ability to socialize a little bit. So you can fell as though you have somebody around you.”

There are plans for these three credit unions to get together and possibly bring in more credit unions for future credit union days in order to bring the community something that they believe will benefit them.

