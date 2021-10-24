Broadcast Times

The Clothesline Project spreads awareness about domestic violence

The t-shirts you see are all victims who spoke up and, thanks to The Clothesline Project, they...
The t-shirts you see are all victims who spoke up and, thanks to The Clothesline Project, they were all given a voice.(FILE | file)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and The Clothesline Project came to Parkersburg City Park to spread their message.

During domestic violence month The Clothesline Project found a way to raise awareness for those that have gone through domestic violence.

This problem ranges from women to men to children and is a problem worldwide.

The t-shirts you see are all victims who spoke up and thanks to the clothesline project they were all given a voice.

Family Crisis and Intervention Center workers said, “We need to normalize talking about domestic violence and sexual assault. We need to get awareness and education out into the public so people know they are not alone.”

A vigil will be held by The Clothesline Project on October 26th for those who suffered domestic violence and are no longer with us.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

More than half a million dollars being invested into Amarillo’s Eastridge community
More than half a million dollars has been set aside to invest into the development of...
Local credit unions help community through The Canine Classic
Adoption fees for pets at the event were covered.
Proposal to limit number of tourists at Lanai’s only beach park runs into opposition
People heading to Hulopoe Beach Park on August 25, 2021.
Applicants needed for low-cost homes for women veterans in Evansville
A lot on Read Street in Evansville is set to become three homes for veterans.
Alaska company launches new effort to expand internet service around the state
Animation shows how the Aurora 4A satellite will improve internet service to Alaska.

GRETAWIRE

More than half a million dollars has been set aside to invest into the development of...

GRETAWIRE

More than half a million dollars being invested into Amarillo’s Eastridge community

Adoption fees for pets at the event were covered.

GRETAWIRE

Local credit unions help community through The Canine Classic

People heading to Hulopoe Beach Park on August 25, 2021.

GRETAWIRE

Proposal to limit number of tourists at Lanai’s only beach park runs into opposition

A lot on Read Street in Evansville is set to become three homes for veterans.

GRETAWIRE

Applicants needed for low-cost homes for women veterans in Evansville

Animation shows how the Aurora 4A satellite will improve internet service to Alaska.

GRETAWIRE

Alaska company launches new effort to expand internet service around the state

Ga., S.C. jobless rates decline — and Peach State sees a record low
Fist bump
Wisconsin AG seeks to block subpoenas in GOP election probe
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
First cohort participates in leadership program to increase potential for investment into Appalachian communities
First Cohort Participates in Leadership Program to Increase Potential for Investment into...