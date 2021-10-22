Broadcast Times

Illegal border crossings fall in September but hit year high

The sun sets behind a border fence separating Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico,...
The sun sets behind a border fence separating Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Each year, the border communities that sit across the Rio Grande from one another come together to celebrate the Fiesta de la Amistad.(AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Illegal border crossings from Mexico fell in September for only the second time in 17 months, but the federal fiscal year ended with the highest count ever, authorities said Friday.

Migrants were stopped 192,001 times, down 9% from August and below 200,000 for the first time since June, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities stopped migrants more than 1.7 million times during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, nearly quadruple from 458,088 in the previous fiscal year, when COVID-19 first struck.

The annual total broke a previous high of more than 1.6 million in the 2000 fiscal year and is the highest since the Border Patrol was created in 1924. The numbers aren’t directly comparable because pandemic rules since March 2020 to expel migrants without giving them a chance to seek asylum carry no legal consequences, encouraging repeat attempts. In 27% of crossings during the latest fiscal year, migrants had been stopped at least once in the previous 12 months, compared with a recidivism rate of only 7% two years earlier, before the pandemic rules known as Title 42 authority took effect.

In September, the number of single adults jumped from a year earlier but was more than offset by declines in people arriving in families or as unaccompanied children.

The monthly total includes about 15,000 mostly Haitian migrants who camped under a bridge in the small Texas border town of Del Rio. Haitians were encountered 17,966 times during September, up from 7,757 in August to become the fourth most common nationality after Mexicans, Hondurans and Guatemalans.

The number of Ecuadorians encountered at the border by U.S. authorities fell sharply after Mexico began requiring visas last month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is `confident’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
What’s in, and what’s out, as Democrats reshape Biden bill
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House on April 15, 2021, in Washington.
US military says it killed al-Qaida leader in drone strike
In this May 23, 2021, file photo, the Syria national flag is displayed at a gathering at...
FDA says Pfizer COVID vaccine looks effective for young kids
Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
Senate unanimously redirects COVID relief money for infrastructure projects
Senate unanimously redirects COVID relief money for infrastructure projects

GRETAWIRE

People heading to Hulopoe Beach Park on August 25, 2021.

GRETAWIRE

Proposal to limit number of tourists at Lanai’s only beach park runs into opposition

A lot on Read Street in Evansville is set to become three homes for veterans.

GRETAWIRE

Applicants needed for low-cost homes for women veterans in Evansville

Animation shows how the Aurora 4A satellite will improve internet service to Alaska.

GRETAWIRE

Alaska company launches new effort to expand internet service around the state

Fist bump

GRETAWIRE

Ga., S.C. jobless rates decline — and Peach State sees a record low

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.

GRETAWIRE

Wisconsin AG seeks to block subpoenas in GOP election probe

First Cohort Participates in Leadership Program to Increase Potential for Investment into...

GRETAWIRE

First cohort participates in leadership program to increase potential for investment into Appalachian communities

MOTION HEARING: Judge rules in favor of State of Georgia in suspended DA Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case
A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia and puts an end to Defense Attorney Chris...
SPD speaks on ability to provide security for 2022 Mardi Gras with current police shortage
(Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)
I-64 deck repairs planned, will cause lane closures
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 will be impacted by planned deck repairs in...