MOTION HEARING: Judge rules in favor of State of Georgia in suspended DA Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia - ending Defense Attorney Chris Breault’s subpoena in suspended District Attorney Mark Jones’ motion hearing.

Breault’s subpoena was to have Columbus Police Department’s Corporal Hayes testify about a recorded conversation between Hayes and Jones in which Jones is accused of trying to influence Hayes’ testimony.

The motion hearing is for suspended District Attorney Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case.

Breault argued his point on why he should not be disqualified as Jones’ attorney since the state has named Breault as a possible witness in the case.

The state had asked the judge to dismiss Breault’s “last minute” subpoenas to have several witnesses testify on his behalf today in a motion to disqualify him as Jones’ attorney.

The judge ruled in favor of the state.

Georgia Deputy Attorney General John Fowler tells the judge that Jones tried to get a witness in the Drevon Johnson murder trial charged as a murder suspect after the case ended in a hung jury. Breault argues DA Jones is trying to convict murderers.

