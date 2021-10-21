Broadcast Times

MOTION HEARING: Judge rules in favor of State of Georgia in suspended DA Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case

A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia and puts an end to Defense Attorney Chris...
A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia and puts an end to Defense Attorney Chris Breault’s subpoena in former District Attorney Mark Jones’ motion hearing.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A judge rules in favor of the State of Georgia - ending Defense Attorney Chris Breault’s subpoena in suspended District Attorney Mark Jones’ motion hearing.

Breault’s subpoena was to have Columbus Police Department’s Corporal Hayes testify about a recorded conversation between Hayes and Jones in which Jones is accused of trying to influence Hayes’ testimony.

The motion hearing is for suspended District Attorney Mark Jones’ 9-count indictment case.

Breault argued his point on why he should not be disqualified as Jones’ attorney since the state has named Breault as a possible witness in the case.

The state had asked the judge to dismiss Breault’s “last minute” subpoenas to have several witnesses testify on his behalf today in a motion to disqualify him as Jones’ attorney.

The judge ruled in favor of the state.

Georgia Deputy Attorney General John Fowler tells the judge that Jones tried to get a witness in the Drevon Johnson murder trial charged as a murder suspect after the case ended in a hung jury. Breault argues DA Jones is trying to convict murderers.

Stay with News Leader 9 for more updates on this motion hearing throughout the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

I-64 deck repairs planned, will cause lane closures
Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 will be impacted by planned deck repairs in...
SPD speaks on ability to provide security for 2022 Mardi Gras with current police shortage
(Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to decrease in North Carolina
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
560 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Carolina
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
Arizona reports 2,495 new cases of COVID-19; 20,770 total deaths
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.

GRETAWIRE

(Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

GRETAWIRE

SPD speaks on ability to provide security for 2022 Mardi Gras with current police shortage

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 will be impacted by planned deck repairs in...

GRETAWIRE

I-64 deck repairs planned, will cause lane closures

Illegal dumping in the desert

GRETAWIRE

Crews clean up illegal dumping site on Linda Vista and Camino de Oeste, officials say it’s a growing problem

File footage / rally against domestic violence.

GRETAWIRE

City prosecutor teams up with resource center to increase domestic violence help

Students believe that safety should be the university’s responsibility, and an online petition...

GRETAWIRE

UofL students sign online petition requesting better safety measures

Workforce Solutions hosting Powered by Inclusion Job Fair Thursday
The Powered by Inclusion Job Fair will happen from 10 a.m. to noon at 3991 E. 29th Street in...
MDHS proceeding with civil complaints to recoup misspent TANF funds
MDHS hired former U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott to help investigate and recoup misspent TANF dollars.
Grand Junction City Council holds budget workshop, finalizing plan for funding
The Grand Junction City Council held a workshop Monday afternoon and evening.