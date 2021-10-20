Broadcast Times

Workforce Solutions hosting Powered by Inclusion Job Fair Thursday

The Powered by Inclusion Job Fair will happen from 10 a.m. to noon at 3991 E. 29th Street in...
The Powered by Inclusion Job Fair will happen from 10 a.m. to noon at 3991 E. 29th Street in Bryan. It’s part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions is hosting a job fair on Thursday.

The Powered by Inclusion Job Fair will happen from 10 a.m. to noon at 3991 E. 29th Street in Bryan. It’s part of National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Workforce Solutions says they want to spotlight a population they feel is underserved, but it is open to everyone in the community.

”We have the normal accommodations we have in the building, but every employer that’s there have worked with us in some capacity in the past in regards to hiring people with disabilities,” Workforce Solutions Business Services Manager Nathaniel Muir said.

During the job fair, Workforce Solutions will also showcase the extra resources they have available to people with disabilities that can help them find work.

“We have the Texas Workforce Commission’s Vocational Rehab Services located here as well,” Muir said. “They’re going to have a table out there, so they’re going to be able to show what resources they have and what they can do to help job seekers.”

The Brazos Valley’s unemployment numbers are enjoying a steady decline. After a modest spike in June, the unemployment rate in the Brazos Valley is at its lowest in 2021 at 4.6%, according to Workforce Solutions. It was over 6% percent back in February.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of...
South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook
South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook
Graves of some who died at Rhode Island institutions lie under highway
A vehicle passes beneath state Route 37, in Cranston, R.I., early Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021....
Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with successful test
FILE - This undated photo provided by Revivicor in December 2020 shows a "GalSafe" pig which...
Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted
These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...

GRETAWIRE

Illegal dumping in the desert

GRETAWIRE

Crews clean up illegal dumping site on Linda Vista and Camino de Oeste, officials say it’s a growing problem

File footage / rally against domestic violence.

GRETAWIRE

City prosecutor teams up with resource center to increase domestic violence help

Students believe that safety should be the university’s responsibility, and an online petition...

GRETAWIRE

UofL students sign online petition requesting better safety measures

MDHS hired former U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott to help investigate and recoup misspent TANF dollars.

GRETAWIRE

MDHS proceeding with civil complaints to recoup misspent TANF funds

The Grand Junction City Council held a workshop Monday afternoon and evening.

GRETAWIRE

Grand Junction City Council holds budget workshop, finalizing plan for funding

Mesa County Workforce Center and CMU team up to connect students and local workforce
CMU University Center
Eight proposed constitutional amendments on Nov. 2 ballot
Advance voting continues for arena bond referendum
Early voting in Augusta.