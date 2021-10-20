City prosecutor teams up with resource center to increase domestic violence help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is changing the way it handles domestic violence cases.

In some cases, victims may not want their abusers sent to jail. In these instances, the prosecutor says his office will not force victims to testify.

And if a case is dropped, the victims will be offered services from the Domestic Violence Action Center.

”If we get ourselves out of the situation because we’re dismissing the case, the Domestic Violence Action Center counselors will be able to carry on and keep up that relationship. People are gonna need support services whether or not the case proceeds to prosecution or not, and that’s really important for victims to know,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said.

Being able to evolve and grow resources for victims of domestic violence is a joint effort.

“There is no way that any one of our private or public agencies can do this work alone. We must do it in partnership with one another,” Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center said.

October is also Domestic Violence awareness month. There is a 24/7 national hotline for victims. It can be reached by calling 1-800-799-SAFE. For online resources, click here.

