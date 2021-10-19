Grand Junction City Council holds budget workshop, finalizing plan for funding

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council is getting closer to having its budget for the upcoming year figured out.

The city council held another workshop Monday afternoon and evening as it finalizes funding for various departments and programs. On the docket: improvements for the Horizon Dr. District with more art and street decoration.

According to Vara Kusal, Executive Director for the Horizon Dr. Business Improvement District, ”We are going to be having a call for artists to produce a piece of art to decorate the roundabout that will be going in at G Rd. and Horizon Dr. That’s probably our biggest project next year.”

The city council heard from various groups and authorities Monday as it irons out its budget priorities. Other presentations came from the Downtown Development Authority and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, among others.

